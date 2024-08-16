Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Cut by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $212,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $870.59. 1,456,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $530.56 and a 52-week high of $896.67. The company has a market cap of $385.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $847.94 and a 200 day moving average of $780.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

