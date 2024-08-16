Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $148,815.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,900.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 6,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $148,815.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,900.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 501,300 shares of company stock worth $11,309,354 and sold 956,922 shares worth $20,267,413. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coupang by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $2,087,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

