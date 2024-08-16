Courtney Mather Sells 693 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) Director Courtney Mather sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $24,074.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

CZR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.99. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $56.29.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,829,000 after acquiring an additional 75,898 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 270.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after buying an additional 224,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

