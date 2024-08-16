Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the 1st quarter worth $5,633,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 219,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Crane NXT by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 576,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after buying an additional 97,109 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 33,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.34. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Crane NXT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.19%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

