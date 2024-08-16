Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$6.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.75.

CR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark cut shares of Crew Energy from a buy rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut shares of Crew Energy from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$7.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.61 and a 12-month high of C$7.21.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

