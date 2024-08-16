Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells $308,612.79 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 53,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $308,612.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,269,636.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $495,732.51.

On Friday, May 17th, Arora Ashish sold 24,134 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $168,213.98.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Arora Ashish sold 52,901 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $385,648.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.11. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 150.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cricut by 9,096.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cricut by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

