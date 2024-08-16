Critical Comparison: TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) and Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Cheer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 5.44% 17.12% 8.68% Cheer N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

TaskUs has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheer has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

44.6% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Cheer shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of TaskUs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Cheer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TaskUs and Cheer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $925.29 million 1.33 $45.69 million $0.51 27.37 Cheer $155.95 million 0.17 $30.48 million N/A N/A

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Cheer.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TaskUs and Cheer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 1 5 2 0 2.13 Cheer 0 0 0 0 N/A

TaskUs currently has a consensus target price of $15.13, suggesting a potential upside of 8.35%. Given TaskUs’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Cheer.

Summary

TaskUs beats Cheer on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also provides trust and safety solutions, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated visual, text, and audio content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content, as well as risk management, compliance, identity management, and fraud services; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, context relevance, and transcription services for training and tuning machine learning algorithms that enables to develop AI systems. It serves clients in various industry segments comprising e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, technology, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Cheer

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games. The company also provides CHEERS Telepathy, an artificial intelligence content creation platform; CHEERS Open Data, a platform that provides industry solutions; CheerCar, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and production, such as short videos, online variety shows, online drama, live stream, and Cheers series. In addition, it is developing CheerChat App, a social app; and CHEERS Metaverse, a platform to provide immersive digital experiences. The company was formerly known as Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheer Holding, Inc. in November 2023. Cheer Holding, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

