CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $338.08.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $261.46. 2,609,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420,325. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.30, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,643 shares of company stock valued at $49,709,324. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.