CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
CSL Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CSL stock opened at $100.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.19. CSL has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $106.82.
CSL Company Profile
