CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLYFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CSL Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $100.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.19. CSL has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $106.82.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

