CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Down 30.3% in July

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSPCY traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,758. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.15. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52-week low of C$2.63 and a 52-week high of C$3.71.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

