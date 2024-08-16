CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Down 30.3% in July

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CSPCY traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,758. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.15. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52-week low of C$2.63 and a 52-week high of C$3.71.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
