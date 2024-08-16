CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CVSGF stock remained flat at $13.75 on Friday. CVS Group has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

