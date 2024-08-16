CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CVS Group Price Performance
CVSGF stock remained flat at $13.75 on Friday. CVS Group has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.
About CVS Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.