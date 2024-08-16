CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $61.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $57.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

