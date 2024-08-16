D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Trading Up 25%

Shares of D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 553,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 534% from the average session volume of 87,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Up 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.02 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

