D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Price Target Cut to $3.00

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QBTS. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.54.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:QBTS opened at $0.94 on Monday. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In related news, Director Emil Michael sold 36,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $47,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 962,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,539.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth $163,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.