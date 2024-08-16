DA Davidson Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $85.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s previous close.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

WMT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,459,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,586,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $588.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at $260,236,780.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,648,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.