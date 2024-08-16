Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Daily Journal Price Performance
DJCO traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $446.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,942. Daily Journal has a 52-week low of $286.05 and a 52-week high of $474.01. The company has a market cap of $614.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.95.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Daily Journal
About Daily Journal
Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.
