Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Daily Journal Price Performance

DJCO traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $446.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,942. Daily Journal has a 52-week low of $286.05 and a 52-week high of $474.01. The company has a market cap of $614.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.95.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Daily Journal

About Daily Journal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Further Reading

