Damien Frawley Acquires 38,000 Shares of Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Stock

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Free Report) insider Damien Frawley acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.97 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$74,974.00 ($49,325.00).

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.90.

Get Mirvac Group alerts:

Mirvac Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Mirvac Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Mirvac Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we’ve dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.