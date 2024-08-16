Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

DQ stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,728,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,496,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 149,610 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,181,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 228,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 409,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,025,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

