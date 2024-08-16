DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $149.01

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.01 and last traded at $148.32, with a volume of 64916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.32 and its 200-day moving average is $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,504,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,076,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $55,115,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,626,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in DaVita by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

