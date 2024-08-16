DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.50

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised DCC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DCC
DCC Price Performance
DCC Company Profile
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DCC
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is a Dividend King?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.