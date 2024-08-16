DeDora Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $7.90 on Friday, hitting $529.43. 9,447,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,332,319. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.79 and a 200-day moving average of $486.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,174 shares of company stock worth $175,146,777 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.41.

View Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.