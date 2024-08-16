Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CEO Acquires $115,393.42 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -82.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

