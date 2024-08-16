Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Shares Up 1.1%

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €21.69 ($23.84) and last traded at €21.08 ($23.16). Approximately 402,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.86 ($22.92).

The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

