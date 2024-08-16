Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Citigroup

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.06.

NYSE DELL traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,232,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,733. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,229.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 63,905 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

