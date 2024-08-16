Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.83 and last traded at $102.25. 4,062,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 10,195,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.17. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 311.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after purchasing an additional 851,867 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

