Desjardins Comments on Metro Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Metro in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$84.25.

MRU stock opened at C$84.15 on Wednesday. Metro has a 1-year low of C$65.43 and a 1-year high of C$84.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

