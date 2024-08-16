Desjardins Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on POW. CIBC cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.28.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$38.70 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$32.33 and a 12 month high of C$40.59. The firm has a market cap of C$23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 90.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.88%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

