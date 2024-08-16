Desjardins Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

Shares of KPT opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.47. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$8.02 and a 52-week high of C$10.48.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$473.50 million.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

