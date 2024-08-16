Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 453,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 906,089 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DESP shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.23 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Despegar.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

