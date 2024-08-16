Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $18.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

