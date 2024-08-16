Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $910.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $880.00 to $910.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $877.79.

Equinix Trading Down 0.4 %

Equinix stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $826.78. The stock had a trading volume of 48,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,698. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $780.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $796.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 369,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,986.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

