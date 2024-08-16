Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 66.3% in July

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the July 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.72. 260,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,960. The company has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $30.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

