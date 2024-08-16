DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Boosted by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in DexCom were worth $21,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,135 shares of company stock worth $446,797 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

DexCom Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.65. 3,121,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,063. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

