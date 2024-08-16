DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC remained flat at $3.51 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.50. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von acquired 1,200,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,526,435 shares in the company, valued at $13,816,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DiaMedica Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares during the period. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

