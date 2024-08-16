Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

DGLY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,574. The company has a market cap of $4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 89.17% and a negative return on equity of 155.99%.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

