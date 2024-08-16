Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.98 EPS.
NYSE:DDS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.17. The stock had a trading volume of 107,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,863. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Dillard’s has a one year low of $286.39 and a one year high of $476.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.27%.
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.
