Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.98 EPS.

Dillard’s Price Performance

NYSE:DDS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.17. The stock had a trading volume of 107,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,863. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Dillard’s has a one year low of $286.39 and a one year high of $476.48.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDS

About Dillard’s

(Get Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.