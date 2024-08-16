Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 83,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 103,707 shares.The stock last traded at $346.46 and had previously closed at $348.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 5,002,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 36.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

