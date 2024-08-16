Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 12.7% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,216 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,737,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,939,000 after buying an additional 1,132,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,180,000 after acquiring an additional 974,496 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,706 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

