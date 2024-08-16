Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 297,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 721,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.74. 531,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,865. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.31. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $146.87.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDU. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

