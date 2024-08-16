Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 4.2%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.90. 9,638,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 30,144,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
