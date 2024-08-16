Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 4.2%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.90. 9,638,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 30,144,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,194 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $869,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

