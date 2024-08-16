Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
NYSE DEC traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $13.37. 152,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,472. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Diversified Energy has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $24.50.
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
