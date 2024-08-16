Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Gap Down to $14.09

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.09, but opened at $13.75. Diversified Energy shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 44,515 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEC

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 108,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in Diversified Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.