DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Bank of America

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DLO. Barclays lowered their target price on DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

DLO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. 810,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. DLocal has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DLocal by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in DLocal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in DLocal by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

