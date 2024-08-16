Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 866.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Domino’s Pizza worth $25,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $442.91. The stock had a trading volume of 389,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.05 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $473.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.16.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

