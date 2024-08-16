Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 866.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Domino’s Pizza worth $25,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.39.
Shares of DPZ stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $442.91. The stock had a trading volume of 389,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.05 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $473.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.16.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
