Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Dorel Industries Stock Performance
Shares of DII.B stock opened at C$6.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$194.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.47. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
