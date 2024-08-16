Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.72% of Dorman Products worth $20,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.44. 94,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.