DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.44.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at $82,938,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at $82,938,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $52,889,617 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,938,000 after buying an additional 747,937 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 53.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,196,000 after buying an additional 3,269,932 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,777,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,518,000 after buying an additional 441,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $192,140,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after buying an additional 2,528,503 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

