Draganfly Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Draganfly in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Draganfly’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 292.78% and a negative return on equity of 497.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DPRO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 289,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,063. Draganfly has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Draganfly stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,473,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 13.13% of Draganfly at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

