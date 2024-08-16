DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

DRDGOLD Stock Up 2.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of DRDGOLD stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 77,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,333. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.06. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,498 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

