Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at TD Securities

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Dream Unlimited Stock Up 2.3 %

DRM traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$26.50. 43,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.32. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of C$16.53 and a 12-month high of C$26.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.23.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of C$158.25 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Dream Unlimited will post 1.8211921 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is -18.07%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

